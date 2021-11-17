Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $$112.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 102,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,582. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

