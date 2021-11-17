STARSHIP Price Hits $3.12 on Top Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and approximately $456,294.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

