State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.