State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $340.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

