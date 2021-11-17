State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,328 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $442.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

