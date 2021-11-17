State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,887 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

