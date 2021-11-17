State Street Corp Buys 19,272 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $966,429. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

