State Street Corp Has $29.74 Million Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $29,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $509.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.