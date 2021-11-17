State Street Corp Has $31.27 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $31,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

