State Street Corp Has $32.10 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRT opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

