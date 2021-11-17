State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $148.67 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

