Stellar (XLM) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.42 billion and $715.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00175105 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00073091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00093080 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,586 coins and its circulating supply is 24,286,101,012 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

