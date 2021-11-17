Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 36,667 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,089% compared to the typical volume of 1,675 put options.

VNQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

