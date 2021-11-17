Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Valvoline Call Options (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,731 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,857% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE VVV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 54,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

