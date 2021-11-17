Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,194 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

ONON traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. 269,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

