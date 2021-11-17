Strid Group LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

