Strid Group LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.
Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
