Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

SDIG opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

