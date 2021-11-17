Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SNAX stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryve Foods stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

