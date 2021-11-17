Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:STBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.