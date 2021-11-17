Substratum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,222.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,222.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

