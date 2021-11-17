Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.83 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

