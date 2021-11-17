Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.