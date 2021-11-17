Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

