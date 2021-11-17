Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.30. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 11,917 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

