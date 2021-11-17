Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 24,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
SUNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
