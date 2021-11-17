Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 24,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

SUNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.