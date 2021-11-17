Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

