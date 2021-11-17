Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SRGA opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

