Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.
SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
SRGA opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,764,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,198,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
