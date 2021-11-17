Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.10. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.