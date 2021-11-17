Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SVNLY) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion $1.70 billion 13.06 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.54

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 5 0 2.18 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 1572 7388 6652 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) competitors beat Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

