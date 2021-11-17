SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 570,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,508. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.