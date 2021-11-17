Swingby Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $565,237.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,798,072 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

