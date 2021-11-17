Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 70233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,521,526 shares of company stock valued at $38,578,213 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

