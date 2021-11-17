Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.75 on Monday. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

