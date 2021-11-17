Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Up 1,664.5% in October

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, an increase of 1,664.5% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.71. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

