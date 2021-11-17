Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $4,923,879.04 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.42. 12,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,046. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

