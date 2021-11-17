Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $4,923,879.04 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48.
NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.42. 12,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,046. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67.
TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.