Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Target stock traded down $13.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.01. 477,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $242.53. Target has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

