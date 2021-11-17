Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34).

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,603,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.