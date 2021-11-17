Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.
NASDAQ TTCF traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 8,982,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
