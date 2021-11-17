Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 8,982,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.