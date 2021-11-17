Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.47. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 4,298 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

