TD Securities Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$170.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. George Weston has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

