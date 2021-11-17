TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $7.57 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

