Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

THQ stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

