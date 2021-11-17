Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.