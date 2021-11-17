Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

TELL stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.