Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

TLS opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

