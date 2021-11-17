Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, New Street Research lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.8813 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

