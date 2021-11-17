Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,838. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 238,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,014.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 505,987 shares of company stock worth $2,780,864 over the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 353,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

