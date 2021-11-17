Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 1,401,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.