TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.10 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $563,289.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00228079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010723 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

