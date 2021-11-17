TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TeraGo stock opened at C$5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

